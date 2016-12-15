Mobile
Historical Documents Centre opens in Shindagha

Centre aims to store all documents that tell the history of Dubai and UAE

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai has opened the Historical Documents Centre that aims to store a treasure of documents that tell the history of the emirate as well as of the nation.

Hussain Nasser Lootah, director-general of Dubai Municipality, on Wednesday opened the Historical Documents Centre in Shindagha area. It currently has more than 20,000 documents collected by the municipality, the civic body said in a press release on Thursday.

Lootah stressed on the continuous efforts of the municipality in compiling these valuable documents that can help in documenting the history of Dubai and the UAE. Set up under the Architectural Heritage Department, the centre was opened in the presence of representatives of government departments and personalities who have helped collect the historical documents.

There are nine exhibition halls in the centre: the Shindagha Hall which showcases the documents of Ahmad Obaid Al Mansouri; Al Maktoum Hall that contains documents of Dubai rulers; the Economic Hall that contains documents related to trade and economy, both of government agencies and private; the Administrative Hall that displays documents related to government departments; the Old Maps Hall; the Newspapers Hall; the Magazines Hall; the Seals Hall; and the Signatures Hall.

The centre’s opening accompanied some activities such as the restoration of historical documents by Al Majid Centre for Culture and Heritage and the historical photos of the Central Military District in Dubai. Lootah also honoured those who contributed to the historical documentation of the centre. The centre seeks to document and preserve the cultural achievements of the emirate over the centuries until the modern time to bolster the capabilities of generations to find motivation towards contributing to nation building as well as preserving what has been achieved.

It will document the historical achievements of the emirate in the cultural, economic and urban fields, and Dubai’s mutual relationship with other emirates of the UAE, the Gulf states and all countries of the world, documenting the journey full of accomplishments.

It also aims to collect and acquire more historical documents of Dubai as well as oversee the restoration of historical documents and preserve them from damage and loss, and prepare historical and documentary studies about the emirate.

In addition, it will adopt best practices in the preparation and implementation of programmes for encoding, indexing, preserving and organising the circulation of historical documents and making them available to researchers.

The centre will prepare plans to raise awareness of the cultural importance of historical documents and preserving them from loss. It will also participate in conferences, seminars and workshops on historical documents.

