Hatta Honey Festival postponed
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has postponed the Honey Festival which was scheduled to be held in Hatta Heritage Village from December 29 to 31, the civic body announced on Thursday. It did not cite the reason for cancelling the first-of-its-kind event in the UAE.
Apologising for any inconvenience, the municipality said in a press release that it will announce the new dates later. The festival was scheduled to be attended by 25 exhibitors from inside and outside the country.