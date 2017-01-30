Mobile
Half of UAE residents fear CT scans: survey

Others fear blood tests, routine X-rays, and blood pressure checks

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Do you ever get scared going for medical tests — particularly a full-body scan? If so, you are not alone.

Close to half, or 48 per cent, of 1,004 UAE residents surveyed said that undergoing a CT scan was mostly likely to make them anxious.

The test sees patients lie down on a table while a large scanner takes X-ray images from multiple angles.

Meanwhile, 28 per cent of people said they found blood tests frightening, followed by routine X-rays, at 11 per cent, and blood pressure checks, at 6 per cent.

The survey was commissioned by Siemens Healthineers, the medical tech arm of the German manufacturing giant, to mark the launch of Somatom Go, a mobile CT scanner.

Officials say the new scanner allows health care staff to stay right next to their patients during a scan — helping to ease their fears.

Speaking at Arab Health, Kay Zwingenberger, managing director Middle East and Africa, Siemens Healthineers, said young patients are particularly afraid of a undergoing a CT can and claimed this new technology would go a long way in helping them feel at ease during the procedure.

The Somatom go. platform has been developed with a range of stakeholders including radiologists, radiology assistants, CFOs, patients, and referring physicians from a variety of countries.

