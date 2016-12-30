Gulf Wildlife Day celebrated
Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment celebrated the second Gulf Wildlife Day on Friday under the theme ‘Together to Conserve Wildlife’ with the aim of enhancing cooperation in the field of wildlife conservation among the GCC countries.
Dr Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Through the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the competent authorities, the UAE has been playing a key role in wildlife conservation.”
The UAE already has several species rehabilitation initiatives in place, most notably breeding programmes for the houbara bustard, Arabian oryx, Arabian leopard and various birds of prey, such as the saker and peregrine falcons.