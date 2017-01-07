Mobile
Gulf News subscription keeps on giving in 2017

For every subscription worth Dh400, readers can save up to Dh750

Image Credit: Zarina Fernandes/Gulf News archives
A resident of Dubai picks up a Gulf News newspaper from a newsstand at a petrol station in Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: New and renewing subscribers to Gulf News will enjoy a super gift that keeps on giving throughout 2017 delivered to their doorstep.

In addition to receiving a comprehensive and compelling newspaper with award-winning journalism, expert opinion and analysis, Gulf News readers are being offered a wealth of special offers with every subscription for the year ahead.

For every subscription worth Dh400, readers can save up to Dh750. 

For example, every subscriber receives Dh350 in vouchers from leading brands such as Centrepoint, Home Centre, Iconic, Pizza Hut and Krispy Kreme.

Subscribers also get DH400 charged back to their statement when they acquire a new CITI credit card which is subject to standard terms and conditions from CITI Bank.

Early bird subscribers get the opportunity to participate in the raffle draw, where 500 lucky subscribers can win diamond vouchers worth Dh1,000 each from Pure Gold and three lucky subscribers get a chance to win a brand new Audi A3 vehicle. The offer is valid across the UAE.

“The Gulf News Subscription offer is one of the best ones so far, giving you a return that makes you Think! We want to thank our partners for their support and invaluable contributions to this drive,” said Rajeev Khanna, Commercial Director at Gulf News.

Included with the subscription is a Good Living online membership for 2017 offering discounts across the UAE.

Along with Gulf News newspaper, subscribers also receive tabloid!, regular classifieds sections and exclusive supplements.

On weekends subscribers receive the Weekend Edition, Weekend Review and Friday Magazine — the UAE’s biggest glossy community magazine packed with real life stories, star interviews, food, fashion, health, travel and beauty.

Subscribe today

Visit store.gulfnews.com

Call 800 4585 or 800 4125

SMS Gulf News on 5256

Email circ@gulfnews.com

