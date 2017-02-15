Ghurair foundation, World Bank in education partnership for Arab youth

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ghurair foundation, World Bank in education partnership for Arab youth

Partnership will be guided by the Education for Competitiveness initiative

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation for Education and the World Bank Group announced on Tuesday a new strategic partnership focused on improving the quality and relevance of education for Arab children and youth.

The partnership will be guided by the Education for Competitiveness (E4C) initiative, developed jointly by the World Bank Group and the Islamic Development Bank Group, with the support of regional and international partners. The E4C offers transformative interventions to improve education systems. These include expanding early childhood development, strengthening early grade learning, promoting information for accountability, enhancing career guidance and opportunities, and boosting 21st century skills and values.

“Through this partnership, we hope to encourage more foundations to take part in strategic efforts with governmental, multilateral, and civil society sectors to promote education innovation and achieve scale,” said Maysa Jalbout, chief executive officer of the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation for Education.

Youth unemployment in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) stands at 25 per cent for males and 47 per cent for females — the highest of all regions across the world. While graduates cannot find jobs, more than one-third of employers in MENA identify skills shortages as a major constraint to business operation and firm growth.

One of the main reasons for the skills mismatch is the quality of education. Learning outcomes in the region are among the lowest in the world as demonstrated in international assessments. For example, in the recent 2015 Trends in Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), all MENA countries ranked below the international average, with only Dubai scoring above the average.

“This partnership will bolster our regional efforts to achieve a high-quality education and brighter future for all. Realising the promise of education for development is within our reach and our youth deserve nothing less,” said Hafez Ganem, World Bank vice-president for the Middle East and North Africa.

The partnership follows the launch of a new Platform for Education announced by World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim earlier this week, which will be hosted annually at the World Government Summit in Dubai. The Platform will serve as a space to share global experience on education, launch new initiatives, and spark high-level debate and exchange among leaders, experts, and policymakers.

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Sharjah Book Authority to hire 30 Emiratis
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa