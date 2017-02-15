Ghurair foundation, World Bank in education partnership for Arab youth

Dubai: The Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation for Education and the World Bank Group announced on Tuesday a new strategic partnership focused on improving the quality and relevance of education for Arab children and youth.

The partnership will be guided by the Education for Competitiveness (E4C) initiative, developed jointly by the World Bank Group and the Islamic Development Bank Group, with the support of regional and international partners. The E4C offers transformative interventions to improve education systems. These include expanding early childhood development, strengthening early grade learning, promoting information for accountability, enhancing career guidance and opportunities, and boosting 21st century skills and values.

“Through this partnership, we hope to encourage more foundations to take part in strategic efforts with governmental, multilateral, and civil society sectors to promote education innovation and achieve scale,” said Maysa Jalbout, chief executive officer of the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation for Education.

Youth unemployment in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) stands at 25 per cent for males and 47 per cent for females — the highest of all regions across the world. While graduates cannot find jobs, more than one-third of employers in MENA identify skills shortages as a major constraint to business operation and firm growth.

One of the main reasons for the skills mismatch is the quality of education. Learning outcomes in the region are among the lowest in the world as demonstrated in international assessments. For example, in the recent 2015 Trends in Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), all MENA countries ranked below the international average, with only Dubai scoring above the average.

“This partnership will bolster our regional efforts to achieve a high-quality education and brighter future for all. Realising the promise of education for development is within our reach and our youth deserve nothing less,” said Hafez Ganem, World Bank vice-president for the Middle East and North Africa.

The partnership follows the launch of a new Platform for Education announced by World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim earlier this week, which will be hosted annually at the World Government Summit in Dubai. The Platform will serve as a space to share global experience on education, launch new initiatives, and spark high-level debate and exchange among leaders, experts, and policymakers.