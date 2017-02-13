Friends of Cancer Patients elects president and board of directors

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Friends of Cancer Patients elects president and board of directors

New board of directors elected in a special general meeting in Sharjah

Image Credit:
Sawsan Jaafar, Founding member and Board President of FoCPCOURTESY FOCP
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Non-profit organisation Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP) has elected a new president and board of directors.

FoCP, which is dedicated to providing financial and moral support to cancer patients and promoting public awareness about the disease, took the decision in a special general meeting held at FoCP’s headquarters in Sharjah recently. The meeting had been specially convened following the death of Ameera Bin Karam, the previous president of FoCP’s Board of Directors.

Sawsan Jaafar, founding FoCP president, was voted the new president of the board at FoCP, Noha Mohammad Safar was voted vice-president, Areej Al Dweik Rasool will be the secretary-general and Mohammad Juma Al Musharrakh will be the treasurer.

The appointments were approved by representatives of the Ministry of Community Development and members of the General Assembly.

FoCP honorary members Dr Shereen Habib and Adalat Nakash also attended the meeting. Participating in the voting process by proxy were Shaikha Lubna Al Qasimi, Minister of State for Tolerance, and founding member of FoCP and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development and board member of FoCP.

Founded in 1999, FoCP is approved and registered with the Ministry of Community Development under Ministerial Resolution No 427 for 2013.

More from Society

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Mohammad launches new accelerator initiative
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year