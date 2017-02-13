Friends of Cancer Patients elects president and board of directors
Sharjah: Non-profit organisation Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP) has elected a new president and board of directors.
FoCP, which is dedicated to providing financial and moral support to cancer patients and promoting public awareness about the disease, took the decision in a special general meeting held at FoCP’s headquarters in Sharjah recently. The meeting had been specially convened following the death of Ameera Bin Karam, the previous president of FoCP’s Board of Directors.
Sawsan Jaafar, founding FoCP president, was voted the new president of the board at FoCP, Noha Mohammad Safar was voted vice-president, Areej Al Dweik Rasool will be the secretary-general and Mohammad Juma Al Musharrakh will be the treasurer.
The appointments were approved by representatives of the Ministry of Community Development and members of the General Assembly.
FoCP honorary members Dr Shereen Habib and Adalat Nakash also attended the meeting. Participating in the voting process by proxy were Shaikha Lubna Al Qasimi, Minister of State for Tolerance, and founding member of FoCP and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development and board member of FoCP.
Founded in 1999, FoCP is approved and registered with the Ministry of Community Development under Ministerial Resolution No 427 for 2013.