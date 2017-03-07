For several things authentic from Pakistan

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

For several things authentic from Pakistan

The pavilion not only takes one on a trip down history but also offers good bargain on original Pakistani products

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Pakistan Pavilion built to emulate various historical structures of Lahore has been a big draw among visitors of Global Village.

The beautifully created façade and interiors include the Badshahi Masjid, the Shahi Qila — the replica of the famous citadel in Lahore, the Minar-e-Pakistan, which literally means the ‘tower of Pakistan’ — and the beautiful fountains of Shalimar Bagh of Lahore.

At the entrance itself, one is greeted by a pleasant guide dressed in traditional Pakistani attire representing the Sindh province’s style of clothing including an Ajrak (block print shawl) and a Saraiki topi (a Sindhi hat). Junaid Ali Siddiqui, the host and guide of the pavilion, welcomes guests with the traditional hospitality associated with the centuries-old region and proudly shows off the replicas of historical structures in the pavilion.

He engages guests as he regales them with stories from the past while explaining the history of the structures.

As one walks through the pavilion, a visitor might hear the high-pitched voices of women bargaining on the price of the authentic Pakistani cotton dress material called ‘lawn’. Mumtaz Ahmad, the shopkeeper, proudly shares that most of his clientele includes Emirati ladies who love the soft cotton of Pakistan to stitch their kaftans as well as the bejewelled versions, which are used to make the more formal Jalabiyia. “I get all my material from Faisalabad and Lahore to sell at Global Village and they are immensely popular. I guess I have a real eye for good designs that my lady customers love. I have been coming to Global Village for the past from years from Pakistan to run this shop. I don’t even run a shop in my country because I make enough money in the five months that is sufficient for me to run my home for the remaining part of the year,” says Mumtaz Ahmad.

Abdul Razak Khan, another shopkeeper belonging to the Western provinces of Pakistan, sells Kashmiri carpets. “This is my first time at Global Village and I came here to sell my carpets because I had heard that people from all around the world visit this place looking for authentic items.”

Another shop that sells some interesting and authentic items including hand-crafted wooden tables as well as hand-painted wooden wall hangings which are favourites of buyers. Made of genuine Rose wood, the products range from wooden crockery and clocks to jewellery boxes. A treat for visitors who are looking to add interesting pieces to their home, the special pieces which are handmade by Pakistani artisans are sold to support the handicraft industry of the country.

Shah Jee Marble holds the largest collection of products made in marble at Global Village. Right from massive garden fountains to classic chess sets to bowls, plates, coffee pots, vases, ashtrays, glasses and even plates, the guests will be amazed with the vast collection of marble products.

The Nimco Shop that sells authentic Pakistani snacks and savouries of Rawalpindi is another popular joint at the Pakistan Pavilion. Ghulam Abbas, the shopkeeper, said, “We have up to 30 varieties of snack items which are made and brought from Rawalpindi — that’s a really small number considering we have over 75 varieties in Pakistan.”

With so much to buy and see, one cannot leave the pavilion without buying a simple yet traditional pot or vase made by Mohammad Imran, a potter from a small village called Ahmadpur in Pakistan. The potter belongs to a family of craftsmen who have been earning their livelihood through pottery. “I have a small workshop in my village where I specialise in this sort of work. I am very grateful to Global Village for giving me an opportunity to present and sell my work on such a big platform where international visitors take interest in what I consider something ordinary. This is a big encouragement to people like me and helps keep our traditions alive”.

Visiting hours

Global Village will continue to provide a unique shopping, food, and entertainment experiences to its guests every day until April 8.

Global Village’s opening hours are from 4pm to midnight, Saturday to Wednesday, and from 4pm to 1am on Thursdays and Fridays in addition to public holidays

More from Society

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Dubai recreates the spirit of Holi
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE