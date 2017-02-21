Food truck to give meals to blue-collar workers

Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, announced its partnership Beit

Dubai: Emirates Islamic has teamed up with Beit Al Khair Society to launch a food distribution truck dubbed “Food for All” to feed hungry people in need across the country.

The distribution will be done via a special food truck to those in need across the UAE, with regular distributions planned on a weekly basis.

Awatif Al Harmoodi, general manager, Operational Quality and Processes at Emirates Islamic, said that helping “those in need is a cornerstone of Islamic finance, and we are fully committed to reach out to those who need our support in every way we can. Our collaboration with Beit Al Khair Society demonstrates our full support to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s initiative of making 2017 the Year of Giving, and builds on our nation’s legacy of generosity. Private sector partnership and cooperation form a key pillar of the Year of Giving initiative and we are confident that our participation will help effect positive change for those in need.”

Abdeen Taher Al Awadi, general manager of Beit Al Khair, said the Food for All truck will move across the various emirates to distribute light meals for blue-collar workers, “with the objective to support and encourage this important segment of our society”.

“This is the first of many such programmes that will be witnessed through 2017, in accordance with the Year of Giving initiative announced by Shaikh Khalifa. Food distribution for the needy has been one of the key projects at Beit Al Khair, and we have spent about Dh77 million on this project over the last four years,” Al Awadi said.

The food distribution by Emirates Islamic continues its partnership with Beit Al Khair Society.

Last year, the bank donated Dh1 million to Beit Al Khair Society as part of Emirates Islamic Charity Fund’s annual Ramadan campaign to provide financial aid under several main areas, including food, shelter, health, education and social welfare.