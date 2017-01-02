Food restrictions at park confuse residents

Abu Dhabi: Restrictions against bringing in food and drinks to a popular public park in the capital have been causing confusion and dismay among quite a few residents.

Many have said that the restrictions at Umm Al Emarat Park are unclear, and applied rather arbitrarily.

“I have seen many families eating at the park, so I took in about a dozen packed sandwiches on a visit to the park with my four boys. But at the gate, the security guard looked through our bags and said sandwiches, in addition to a list of other foods, was not allowed,” F.J., an American homemaker, told Gulf News.

“I have no problems abiding by the rules. But it is a problem when the guards decide willy-nilly when to implement them and when to let them slide. Because later the same day, a friend of mine went to Umm Al Emarat Park and had a huge picnic there, including sandwiches, salads and cooked foods,” she added.

Umm Al Emarat Park, a 145,000 square metre facility that first opened in 1982, was redeveloped and reopened to the public in 2015. It now features a number of key attractions, including an animal barn and a botanical garden, and hosts many public festivals and events.

While residents compliment the park’s clean and picturesque grounds since the refurbishment, they have been left flummoxed by the restrictions against food and drink. Parents with growing children who like to visit the park are especially concerned.

One resident, M. Khan, said guards had thoroughly checked her family before they were let into the park.

“They even looked through our jackets, and I don’t understand why because children get hungry when they play. [All available food items at outlets within the park] are overpriced!” she said.

On the other hand, J.T., a British expat and mother, said she had been able to take in a sizeable picnic hamper and not been asked any questions.

When contacted, Abdessalem Khabir, Umm Al Emarat Park manager, told Gulf News that the food policy is strictly enforced at the gate before visitors purchase their tickets.

“The park allows water, drinks and snacks, such as biscuits, cupcakes, fruits and crisps, but does not allow full cooked meals. The park also does not allow any cooking or barbecuing on its grounds. This is all in the interest of health and safety around the park, and also to maintain the standards of cleanliness and order that Umm Al Emarat Park is known for,” Khabir explained.

There are however no restrictions on baby and infant food or milk, he added. In addition, there is room just outside the park gate to eat cooked meals.

“Park management has allocated green spaces immediately outside the park for visitors who wish to have food that may be prohibited inside the park,” Khabir said.

He added that adults with proven food allergies can speak to a park representative upon arrival and the park will facilitate such requests to bring in food on a case-by-case basis. He also pointed out that there are about nine food vendors within the park for those who don’t bring food.