Filipina’s body finally reaches family

Dubai: The remains of a Filipina salon worker which got mixed-up in a morgue in Ajman is now back home with her family.

The body of Febie Layug Guzman, 44, who passed away on November 15 in Ajman, was supposed to be sent home to her family two weeks ago. But a different body, that of another Filipina, was sent to her family, prompting them to seek help from Philippine officials in Dubai.

Febie’s remains finally reached the Guzman family home at midnight on Saturday through the help of the Assistance-To-Nationals (ATN) Section of the Philippine Consulate-General in Dubai.

Febie’s relatives in Dubai were asked to identify the body before sealing the casket to make sure that there was no mistake this time.

ATN Officer Aldrine Perez, who has been handling the case since November, assured the family that they were working to get Febie’s end-of-service benefits and personal effects to them.

Febie’s daughter, Aika, who appealed for help last week, had nothing but gratitude to express.

“We would like to thank the people who helped us, our relatives in Dubai, and the officials at the Philippine Consulate for their help in repatriating our mother. Although it took time, we’re grateful that we are finally reunited,” Aika told Gulf News in a telephone interview from the Philippines.

“When we saw our mum in the morgue, that’s when it really hit us that she’s gone. The most painful part is the fact that she had not gone home since she came to the UAE six years ago because of her employer. She’s finally home now, but she’s lifeless.”

Feny, Febie’s younger sister, said: “We can finally lay her to rest. We pray that she would find peace. Her children, Aika, 19, Arvie, 13, and Aila, 12, are slowly coming to terms with her death.”