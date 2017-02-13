Face reading a productive tool for work enhancement

Eric Standop

Dubai: Six billion people on the planet and every face different and offering a new insight into human potential. That was the message Eric Standop, a professional face reader, as he spoke on the advantages of face reading on the second day of the World Government Summit.

In a session titled ‘Wake-Up Call: The Universal Language We All Speak’, Standop offered interesting insights on how face reading not only helps us connect with one another beyond language and cultural barriers, but can also be used in the workplace to help understand someone better.

“Whatever you eat, whatever you drink, whatever you experience, whatever you go through — changes your face,” Standop said.

Face reading, he said, is the science and art of interpreting the different facets of who we are and how we feel, and is a powerful tool we can use in our daily life and in the work environment. Opposed to language as a means of communication, which has its downside, face reading can be a more effective tool of understanding, he said.

The 43 muscles in every human’s face can tell a strong story of how we feel. The eyes and mouth are the most important and revealing of our features — and are directly connected to our brain via the facial nerves, which reveal how we think and feel. Faces can tell stories of malnutrition and disease as much as they can talk of talent, thoughts and emotions.

“The face is a book [in which] one writes [about a] lifetime. Look more closely into the faces of others to learn more about them,” Standop said