Expats demand solution to Indian currency woes

The Rs500 note which was demonetised in India on November 8 along with the Rs1,000 note. The invalid notes c Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Indian expatriates in the UAE have expressed their concerns that they might not be able to exchange demonetised Indian currency notes before the December 30 deadline.

Although it is a known fact that most Indians will not be able to travel to India before the deadline, it is surprising that the Indian Government has not announced any reprieve for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), they said.

Almost each of an estimated 2.6 million Indians in the UAE hold a few thousand Indian rupees, mostly in denominations of 500 and 1,000 that were demonetised in a surprise move by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8.

The invalid notes can be deposited or exchanged at banks in India by December 30 and at offices of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by March 31, 2017. However, there is no venue or arrangement outside India, including in the UAE, for this purpose.

“The March 31 deadline is irrelevant to NRIs because it is practically impossible for them to reach a faraway RBI office while visiting India. Moreover, many expats, especially workers, go on vacation once in two years,” said Shyam Gehi, 67, a retired professional, who has been living in Dubai for more than 40 years.

Therefore, he demanded extension of the December 30 deadline indefinitely for NRIs. NRIs should be allowed to deposit at least up to Rs25,000 in their bank accounts in India as and when they visit home, said Gehi, who is from Mumbai.

Otherwise, he said, the Indian government should make arrangements here in the UAE to exchange the invalid notes.

Bency Tharakan, 43, a finance professional in Abu Dhabi, demanded that the government extend the December 31 deadline by at least one more year for NRIs. “I have Rs4,000 with me in invalid Rs500 notes, which I kept for essential expenses after landing at the airport when going to India as every other Indian does,” said Tharakan from Kerala, who has been living in the UAE for 16 years.

If the deadline extension is not possible, the Indian government should authorise a money exchange centre in the UAE to exchange the notes. Otherwise the majority of Indians will suffer, Tharakan said.

Anurag Kashyap, 40, a marketing professional in Abu Dhabi, suggested the Government of India authorise the Bank of Baroda, the only Indian bank with commercial operations in the UAE, to facilitate exchange of the invalid notes. “That is the possible solution for NRIs here who are not travelling soon. I have Rs11,000 [in invalid notes] with me; but I am not worried as I can exchange it at the RBI office during my next visit before March 31,” said Kashyap from Himachal Pradesh.

An official at the Bank of Baroda office in Dubai told Gulf News that there was no information about the bank accepting or exchanging invalid notes.

As Gulf News reported on November 15, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi had said it would take up Indian expatriates’ concerns about exchanging invalid Indian rupee notes. In a statement issued to Gulf News on Tuesday, the embassy said: “The demonetisation scheme was introduced by the Government of India to tackle the issues of corruption in the country as well as of fake currency coming from neighbouring countries. We understand that this has caused inconvenience to the people in India and to a lesser extent to the NRI community all over the world. Despite the inconvenience, the measure has got widespread support from Indians both in India and abroad. We have taken up the issues raised by the NRI community in UAE with the Ministry of Finance as well as with the RBI. We sincerely urge all to be patient as this move will also push forward e-payments and will be key to transforming India in the coming decades,” the embassy said.