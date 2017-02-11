Etihad Museum draws in students

Etihad Museum Receives More Than 1000 School Students During its Opening Month The Secondary Military School

Dubai: More than a thousand students visited Etihad Museum in the first month of its opening, suggesting an enormous amount of interest among the students in the history of the nation.

Etihad Museum, which takes the visitors through the history of the UAE’s formation, early years and its rise among the nations, opened its doors for public last month.

Built at the site of Union House on Jumeirah Beach Road, where the founding fathers of the UAE met and signed the declaration of the Union, the museum has generated a lot of interest among different sections of the society.

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), which manages the museum, announced that more than 1,000 students have visited the place since it opened.

The Secondary Military School in Al Dhaid is one of the schools that recently organised a trip for 400 of its students to the Etihad Museum.

The initiative served to support the school’s educational programmes, as the museum inspired students with exhibits conveying the UAE’ founding story, demonstrating the museum’s status as a reliable national heritage resource.

Abdullah Bin Massam Al Falasi, Director of Etihad Museum, said: “We are delighted with the vast number of students that the museum has already received over the past month. The museum is expected to continue receiving students over the next few months until summer break, from public and private schools all over the country.”

He said the students visiting the museum have demonstrated a great deal of excitement towards different sections, which was evident from the vast amount of questions they were asking, which were diligently answered by the museum’s tour guides.

Al Falasi added: “These visits have provided an opportunity to educate the nation’s youth about the legacy of the UAE’s founding fathers, as well as showing them historical collections and artefacts relating to the country’s leaders, and instill national values in our students.”

The museum is designed in the shape of a manuscript with seven columns that replicate the pens used to sign the declaration of the union in 1971.

The museum includes both permanent and temporary halls, a theatre, educational and recreational areas and administrative offices.

Additionally, the corporate identity of the museum draws inspiration from the colours of the UAE national flag, its federal identity and the seven emirates.