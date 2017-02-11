Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Etihad Museum draws in students

Museum a key source of knowledge on UAE heritage for youth: Director

  • The Secondary Military School in Al Dhaid is one of the schools that recently organised a trip for 400 of its Image Credit: COURTESY:Etihad Museum
  • The Secondary Military School in Al Dhaid is one of the schools that recently organised a trip for 400 of its Image Credit: COURTESY:Etihad Museum
  • Etihad Museum Receives More Than 1000 School Students During its Opening Month The Secondary Military School Image Credit: COURTESY:Etihad Museum
Gulf News
 

Dubai: More than a thousand students visited Etihad Museum in the first month of its opening, suggesting an enormous amount of interest among the students in the history of the nation.

Etihad Museum, which takes the visitors through the history of the UAE’s formation, early years and its rise among the nations, opened its doors for public last month.

Built at the site of Union House on Jumeirah Beach Road, where the founding fathers of the UAE met and signed the declaration of the Union, the museum has generated a lot of interest among different sections of the society.

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), which manages the museum, announced that more than 1,000 students have visited the place since it opened.

The Secondary Military School in Al Dhaid is one of the schools that recently organised a trip for 400 of its students to the Etihad Museum.

The initiative served to support the school’s educational programmes, as the museum inspired students with exhibits conveying the UAE’ founding story, demonstrating the museum’s status as a reliable national heritage resource.

Abdullah Bin Massam Al Falasi, Director of Etihad Museum, said: “We are delighted with the vast number of students that the museum has already received over the past month. The museum is expected to continue receiving students over the next few months until summer break, from public and private schools all over the country.”

He said the students visiting the museum have demonstrated a great deal of excitement towards different sections, which was evident from the vast amount of questions they were asking, which were diligently answered by the museum’s tour guides.

Al Falasi added: “These visits have provided an opportunity to educate the nation’s youth about the legacy of the UAE’s founding fathers, as well as showing them historical collections and artefacts relating to the country’s leaders, and instill national values in our students.”

The museum is designed in the shape of a manuscript with seven columns that replicate the pens used to sign the declaration of the union in 1971.

The museum includes both permanent and temporary halls, a theatre, educational and recreational areas and administrative offices.

Additionally, the corporate identity of the museum draws inspiration from the colours of the UAE national flag, its federal identity and the seven emirates.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Friends of Cancer Patients elects president
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year