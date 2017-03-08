Emirati Women’s Day to highlight benevolence and goodwill

Ahlam Al Lamki, Head of Research and DevelopmentGeneral Women’s Union

Abu Dhabi: This year’s Emirati Women’s Day on August 28 will celebrate the UAE’s ‘Year of Giving’ by promoting social responsibility, national service and volunteer work among women.

Titled ‘Women partners in benevolence and giving’, the Emirati Women’s Day will raise awareness on family stability, women’s health, legal and environmental issues, and political empowerment, according to the General Women’s Union (GWU) in Abu Dhabi.

Officials of the GWU announced this at a press conference on Wednesday, marking International Women’s Day.

A social fund for humanitarian needs, juvenile care, visits to special needs centres and correctional facilities, a goodwill convoy to donate foodstuff and garments, distribution of free books, and providing water for labourers will also be part of the activities of Emirati Women’s Day.

The GWU officials also announced ‘Om Al Kheir Festival’ (Mother of Giving), which will run from March 15 to March 25, from 4pm to 10pm, at Bahr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi.

It will feature folklore dance, a calligraphy competition, and free medical check-ups and interactive workshops on traditional Emirati cuisine and wedding customs. The Ministry of Interior will also take part with its happiness patrols, K9 police show, police music band and traffic safety awareness campaigns.

Noora Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women’s Union, said: “Emirati women enjoy support from the country and its leadership, and have always followed the benevolent path of the country’s leaders, who lend a helping hand where needed. 2017 being the Year of Giving promotes the UAE’s values and of benevolence, coexistence and tolerance.”

Loulewa Al Humaidi, head of traditional and artisan products at the General Women’s Union, said: “We must always praise our strong women from the past; they deserve the appreciation not just for their roles as family caregivers, but at times as breadwinners.

“As an Emirati woman, I feel very privileged having outstanding opportunities in life and I constantly encourage women to take up active roles in society and go for their dreams, despite any cultural barriers.”

Emirati Women’s Day was launched on August 28, 2015, by Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairperson of the General Women’s Union, President of the Family Development Foundation and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.