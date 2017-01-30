Dubai residents say #DeleteUber movement a symbol of solidarity

Dubai: The hashtag DeleteUber was trending widely on social media over the last two days, as angry customers shared screen shots on Twitter and Instagram of them deleting the app off their phones.

Uber users are accusing the company of capitalising on a taxi driver’s strike, instead of halting their service in solidarity. It was also reported that Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick is an adviser on Trump’s Economic Council, with the hashtag #DeleteUber trending worldwide.

While protests were taking place all over the US, after President Donald Trump’s recent immigration ban, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance announced an hourlong strike, during which no taxi drivers would be driving to or from John F. Kennedy airport.

The alliance shared a statement on its official Facebook page “Drivers stand in solidarity with refugees coming to America in search of peace and safety and with those who are simply trying to return to their homes here in America after travelling abroad. We stand in solidarity with all of our peace-loving neighbours against this inhumane, cruel, and unconstitutional act of pure bigotry.”

During the taxi service break, Uber sent out a tweet informing the public that they are still running during the strike, but would not add a surcharge on their rides.

Many viewed this decision as a way for Uber to profit from the important cause.

The company has previously been accused of taking advantage of riders during times of need. Additionally, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was recently selected, along with 19 other entrepreneurs, as economic adviser to President Trump.

Gulf News spoke with Dubai residents who said avoiding using Uber’s taxi services temporarily was a symbol of support against President Donald Trump’s seven-country ban, despite their mixed feelings about the ‘DeleteUber’ movement on social media channels. Mohammad Hamoud from Jordan, said he had deleted the app and was now using an alternative local service.

“What is going on in the states is an absolute nightmare and it goes against everything that the US and its constitution stand for. If Uber’s CEO is on Trump’s economic council, it is hard to believe there is no influence at all,” he said.

New Dubai resident, Egyptian Ebrahim Abdul Razzaq, said he considered deleting his Uber app in response to the company’s “extremely poor reaction” to the taxi strike, but has not done so yet due to a lack of alternatives.

Another resident, Layan Samir from Yemen, said if she had the Uber app downloaded, she would be among the many who deleted it. “Even though it won’t really affect Trump’s presidency, it’s a symbolic action.”

Syrian Noor Ali said she chose to boycott Uber until the connection between the company’s CEO and Trumps administration is made clear. This is the consequence of any official who has any type of link to Trump,” said Ali.

Gulf News reached out to the Dubai Uber office, whose statement said:

“Uber has a long history of working with governments and politicians on all sides — in the US, China, Brazil, Indonesia and many other countries. Our experience has taught us that change comes from having a seat at the table and speaking up for what is right. Joining President Trump’s economic council should not be taken as an endorsement of the new administration’s policy positions. I am one of 18 CEOs to join the committee — and one of only two to speak up against the immigration ban. Every major tech CEO has met with President Trump,” said the CEO.

Uber added: “We’re working to support drivers who may be impacted by President Trump’s unjust and wrong immigration ban. We are providing 24/7 legal support for drivers who are trying to get back into the country. Our lawyers and immigration experts will be on call 24/7 to help. We are also compensating drivers for their lost earnings. This will help them support their families and put food on the table while they are banned from the US. Uber is urging the government to reinstate the right of US residents to travel — whatever their country of origin — immediately; and we are creating a $3 million legal defence fund to help drivers with immigration and translation services.”