Dubai residents help police catch traffic violators

Dubai: A Dubai Police programme, which records traffic violations even reported by civilians, has registered over 80,000 traffic violations in the last 11 months, Dubai Police said on Tuesday.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Traffic Police, said that the programme ‘We Are All Police’ has been able to record up to 80,710 traffic violations committed by motorists, of which 28,180 were caught by cameras, 52,280 by policemen and 38,163 reported by law-abiding residents.

The programme, he said, relies greatly on reports made by members of the community, by giving them a channel to report any kind of violations they see on the road through the ‘We Are All Police’ feature on the Dubai Police smart app or by calling the toll-free number 901.

“This channel has given residents an avenue to bring to authorities’ notice any violation by motorists, which could be putting their lives or other people’s lives at risk on the road,” he said.

The highest number of fines issued were in the month of May, which saw 9,510 traffic violations registered by police, statistics have shown.

Brigadier Al Mazroui explained that they do not immediately issue fines to motorists when they receive the complaints from residents.

“After residents report violators, either through the app or when calling police, the violator immediately receives a call from police and is informed of his or her violation. Police then check whether the driver was present on the same road when the report was made against him. When the same complaint is made more than once against the driver, a fine is issued.”

He said a fine would not be issued against a driver without checking the credibility of the report being made. “A special team of the programme looks into each case and classifies it before a final decision is made.”

However, in cases when policemen are the ones who have issued a fine, then the traffic fine is directly registered.