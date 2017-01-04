Mobile
Dubai Police’s ‘Report A Crime’ receives 6,669 reports

The reports were made through the Dubai Police app and official website

Gulf News
 

Dubai: More than 6,669 reports were made through the ‘Report A Crime’ service offered by Dubai Police throughout 2016, showing a 10 per cent increase compared to last year, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The crimes were reported through the Dubai Police app and official website, said Captain Ahmad Mohammad Abdullah, head of the electronic communication division at the operations department of Dubai Police.

Captain Abdullah said the department had also responded to 28,725 emails in 2016 compared to 21,553 emails in 2015, noting that the department is very committed to responding to people’s requests and complaints within 48 hours.

“There is clearly more awareness of the services among the public and more confidence in what is being offered to them. This confidence results from the way the public’s requests have been handled and followed up with,” he said.

Captain Abdullah said the electronic communication department works towards making it easier for people, by giving them an option to communicate with Dubai Police through several channels. “This has helped reduce the pressure on the emergency line 999 and given people a convenient method to send their concerns and suggestions at mail@dubaipolice.gov.ae or even report a crime.

He pointed out that all enquiries and suggestions are first handled by the department and then forwarded to the specialised department concerned. For those who want to report a crime and stay anonymous, they can send an email with the details without exposing their identity, he said.

“Through the app, a crime can also be reported without the need to log in one’s personal details, which gives people the freedom to hide their identity and only focus on reporting what is needed.”

He said Dubai Police consider the public a key partner in achieving security in Dubai and it’s everybody’s duty to report anything illegal.

Dubai
