Dubai Police distribute meals to workers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Police distribute meals to workers

This is the first of six initiatives to be implemented on the Year of Giving

Image Credit: COURTESY DUBAI POLICE
Dubai Police distributed a number of meals to a group of workers.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: In an early response to the ‘Year of Giving’, Dubai Police distributed a number of meals to a group of workers on Wednesday.

The meals were distributed by Brigadier Ahmad Rafe’e, director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, who said that this was the first of six initiatives to be implemented by the department in 2017.

He said the move came in response to the announcement by new initiative of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan who announced that 2017 as the Year of Giving and also to the new ‘Emirates Food Bank’ initiative launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Brig Rafe’e said that this segment of workers are of great importance in the workplace and their work has always been appreciated, adding that Dubai Police had carried out similar initiatives with the workers in the past.

Major-General Mohammed Saeed Al Merri, director of the police’s General Department for the Happiness of the Society, praised the two new initiatives launched by the UAE saying that Dubai Police have been keeping up with the charitable and humanitarian work of the UAE and have worked to spread happiness among members of the public through the launch of a variety of initiatives.

Among them was an Umrah trip organised for Dubai Police employees, a rehabilitation initiative targeting children with special needs of their employees, a programme providing social and legal care for victims of crimes and other social initiatives targeting people with disabilities, he said.

“We have two roles — one of maintaining the security and safety of the people and another one is contributing to various charitable, humanitarian and voluntary initiatives,” he said, noting that the position of Dubai Police has always been directed towards providing services that bring satisfaction and happiness to people.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
zayed remembered

Also In Society

Three die in Kalba warehouse fire
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest