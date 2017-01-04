Dubai Police distribute meals to workers

Dubai Police distributed a number of meals to a group of workers.

Dubai: In an early response to the ‘Year of Giving’, Dubai Police distributed a number of meals to a group of workers on Wednesday.

The meals were distributed by Brigadier Ahmad Rafe’e, director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, who said that this was the first of six initiatives to be implemented by the department in 2017.

He said the move came in response to the announcement by new initiative of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan who announced that 2017 as the Year of Giving and also to the new ‘Emirates Food Bank’ initiative launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Brig Rafe’e said that this segment of workers are of great importance in the workplace and their work has always been appreciated, adding that Dubai Police had carried out similar initiatives with the workers in the past.

Major-General Mohammed Saeed Al Merri, director of the police’s General Department for the Happiness of the Society, praised the two new initiatives launched by the UAE saying that Dubai Police have been keeping up with the charitable and humanitarian work of the UAE and have worked to spread happiness among members of the public through the launch of a variety of initiatives.

Among them was an Umrah trip organised for Dubai Police employees, a rehabilitation initiative targeting children with special needs of their employees, a programme providing social and legal care for victims of crimes and other social initiatives targeting people with disabilities, he said.

“We have two roles — one of maintaining the security and safety of the people and another one is contributing to various charitable, humanitarian and voluntary initiatives,” he said, noting that the position of Dubai Police has always been directed towards providing services that bring satisfaction and happiness to people.