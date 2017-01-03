Dubai Police app feature analyses surroundings for visually impaired

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Police app feature analyses surroundings for visually impaired

A new updated version of the app for iPhone devices contains many distinctive features and is connected to Siri

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Visually impaired residents will greatly benefit from a new feature in the updated version of the Dubai Police app which is able to detect surroundings through their device’s camera and explain it to users, Dubai Police have said.

Dubai Police’s Department of Smart Services announced the launch of the app feature for people with disabilities in a bid to support the government’s vision to transform Dubai into a disability-friendly city by 2020.

The new interactive design of the app for iPhone devices.

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, director-general of Smart Services at Dubai Police, said the new feature uses a smart camera to detect and process surroundings and then explains it through voice-over.

“The smart camera relies on an optical detection technique. This is the first time for something like this to be introduced in the Middle East,” he said. “We had introduced this unique feature to make life much easier for this important category in our community.”

Explaining how it works, he said, users will have to activate the voice over assistant option in iPhone devices and then open the Dubai Police app.

“When users open the app, all they need to do is shake their device, which instantly opens the camera. They can take a picture of their surroundings and the app will be able to process it and describe it through voice-over.”

Dubai Police had announced the launch of the updated version of their smart application, which includes up to 125 services and plenty of distinctive features. The new interactive design of the app for iPhone devices, with many additional features, is aimed at giving users a better experience.

One of the major upgrades was made through integrating the app with the smart assistant (Siri), adding a very advanced smart feature for the visually impaired, as well as a Dubai Police keyboard and a corporate file property for companies, among others

The new version of the app currently supports nine languages and will soon be available on Android devices.

Brig Al Razooqi has also called on the public to take advantage of services offered through the app, which can save them plenty of time and effort.

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
microsoftapple

Also In Society

Kidney-stricken Emirati, 3, wins car, cash
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler