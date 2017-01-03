Dubai Police app feature analyses surroundings for visually impaired

Dubai: Visually impaired residents will greatly benefit from a new feature in the updated version of the Dubai Police app which is able to detect surroundings through their device’s camera and explain it to users, Dubai Police have said.

Dubai Police’s Department of Smart Services announced the launch of the app feature for people with disabilities in a bid to support the government’s vision to transform Dubai into a disability-friendly city by 2020.

The new interactive design of the app for iPhone devices.

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, director-general of Smart Services at Dubai Police, said the new feature uses a smart camera to detect and process surroundings and then explains it through voice-over.

“The smart camera relies on an optical detection technique. This is the first time for something like this to be introduced in the Middle East,” he said. “We had introduced this unique feature to make life much easier for this important category in our community.”

Explaining how it works, he said, users will have to activate the voice over assistant option in iPhone devices and then open the Dubai Police app.

“When users open the app, all they need to do is shake their device, which instantly opens the camera. They can take a picture of their surroundings and the app will be able to process it and describe it through voice-over.”

Dubai Police had announced the launch of the updated version of their smart application, which includes up to 125 services and plenty of distinctive features. The new interactive design of the app for iPhone devices, with many additional features, is aimed at giving users a better experience.

One of the major upgrades was made through integrating the app with the smart assistant (Siri), adding a very advanced smart feature for the visually impaired, as well as a Dubai Police keyboard and a corporate file property for companies, among others

The new version of the app currently supports nine languages and will soon be available on Android devices.

Brig Al Razooqi has also called on the public to take advantage of services offered through the app, which can save them plenty of time and effort.