Dubai Municipality picks 89 winning suggestions
Dubai: Dubai Municipality recently organised a ceremony titled ‘Together, Let’s Innovate’ to honour employees who submitted innovative suggestions under the municipality’s Suggestion Scheme.
The corporate suggestion scheme picked up 89 winning ideas, which were implemented by the civic body, and resulted in savings of Dh18.85 million during the first six months of 2016, said Eng Hussain Nasser Lootah, director-general of Dubai Municipality.
The municipality received 17,519 suggestions during the above period.