Dubai Municipality gears up for Car Free Day on Sunday

Exhibition of eco-friendly vehicles and survey of participation to be held as part of 8th edition

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has completed all its preparations for the eighth edition of Car Free Day, which will be held on Sunday, with wide-ranging activities, the civic body said on Thursday.

Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said in a press release that the initiative will witness the participation of many government, semi-government and private agencies in addition to a number of dignitaries, including heads of government departments in the emirate, ensuring comprehensive government support for the initiative.

“There will also be the participation of various sectors such as education, real estate, retail sector, hotels, banks as well as people with special needs. The municipality has always been keen to integrate this important category in the various initiatives and events,” said Lootah.

He also stressed on the constant efforts of the municipality to raise the profile of the city of Dubai globally among eco-friendly cities by finding all sustainable and effective solutions to meet the various environmental challenges, most notably air pollution and increase in the carbon footprint resulting from vehicle emissions.

“Each vehicle, with a full tank fuel size of 15 gallons, emits nearly 140 kilograms of carbon dioxide into the air, thus the amount of total emissions annually would be about four tonnes and these emissions contribute towards global warming. The campaign will contribute to achieve the objectives of the emirate through the UAE National Agenda 2021 in the field of preservation of air quality and reducing carbon footprint,” said Lootah.

He said the initiative will effectively contribute towards promoting the use of public transport, instead of employees using personal vehicles to get to work sites.

“Car Free Day is the first initiative of its kind and is a confirmation of the commitment of the city of Dubai with regard to international environmental agreements related to climate change that contribute to the reduction of emissions of gases that cause global warming,” said Lootah.

“This initiative reflects the care of the government and the community to have the best practices aimed at finding sustainable solutions to the environmental issues witnessed by the emirate in general and the increase in carbon footprint caused by the road transport sector in particular,” he said.

Lootah revealed that this year the initiative has been linked to the Year of Giving. As part of this, specialists in the municipality will calculate the reduction in carbon footprint through the initiative and convert it into cash and donate the equivalent amount to charity work in line with the Year of Giving initiative that was announced by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, so that the initiative has two goals — an environmental goal and charity.

Rising participation

Khalid Sharif Al Awadhi, Assistant Director-General for Environment, Health and Safety Control Sector at Dubai Municipality, said during the last seven editions, the initiative has been witnessing huge participation.

“During the first Car Free Day, we had the participation of only two organisations, whereas last year we had nearly 1,070 organisations, which confirms the great role of the initiative in the development of a sense of community responsibility towards environmental issues in the city and the environmental objectives of the emirate in general,” he said.

Al Awadhi said the environmental results achieved through the initiative have multiplied as last year the use of nearly 30,000 personal vehicles was stopped and people turned to environmentally friendly transport instead. “In the first year of the initiative, only 1,000 personal vehicles were ditched.”

Through the eighth edition of the initiative, he said, the municipality is seeking to increase the number of participating bodies in the event, especially from the private sector.

Al Awadhi said the exhibition, to be held as part of the eighth edition of the initiative at the Union Metro Park, will display environmentally friendly vehicles, which run on alternative fuel sources — whether solar or electric or biofuels.

“The municipality will also conduct a survey regarding this year’s initiative for the purpose of employing all outputs in the development of the initiative in the coming editions,” he said.

