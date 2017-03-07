Mobile
Dubai Culture donates books to over 200 orphans

Initiative supports ‘Year of Giving 2017’

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority is supporting the ‘Year of Giving 2017’ by launching a cultural initiative that has donated books to 200 orphans. The emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage is collaborating with Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, the Family Village and a number of publishing houses, and has distributed the books through Dubai Public Library branches.

“Dubai Culture is aligned with the government’s vision of establishing a giving society that takes pride in serving its people. This is demonstrated by our education and support to orphans, which focuses on promoting reading and preparing the younger generation for careers that will contribute to shaping the future of our country,” said Fahd Al Mamari, Director of Dubai Public Library at Dubai Culture.

The initiative is taking place during the UAE’s Month of Reading in March, and is supported by the Dubai Public Library, which has held a range of initiatives including the ‘Reading Box,’ and an e-book platform.

