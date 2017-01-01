Dubai authorities ensure success of New Year’s Eve events

More than 4,000 personnel, assigned by Dubai’s Events Security Committee, worked hard to ensure millions of re

Shaikh Mohammad, Shaikh Hamdan and other officialsat the Command Centre in Burj Khalifa, Dubai Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sunday inspected the Downtown Command Centre, where he met the task force teams of the Event’s Security Committee.

In a series of tweets, Shaikh Mohammad said, ”Today, I met the Event Security Committee's task force teams to thank them for the great job they have done in securing the New Year celebrations in Dubai.”

“One team of Dubai’s departments has proved successful in highlighting the UAE and Dubai as a secure, safe and stable global destination, especially when it comes to securing global events,” Shaikh Mohammad said in his Twitter account.

Shaikh Mohammad was accompanied by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

More than 4,000 personnel, assigned by Dubai’s Events Security Committee, worked hard to ensure millions of revellers had easy access to several areas and enjoyed the firework displays, which were fired from over 160 locations.

These staff included police, Civil Defence officers, RTA employees, ambulance services, and volunteers, to name a few.

On Sunday, Dubai Traffic Police said road closures and traffic diversions that took place during December 31 were completed successfully.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Traffic Police, said Dubai Police had implemented a comprehensive traffic plan that ensured convenience for people who had flocked to different celebration sites in Dubai.

“Traffic officers worked to make it a smooth experience for everyone by closing some of the roads and diverting traffic as they began to get jammed.”

Police patrols helped secure areas where pedestrians can cross safely to the Burj Khalifa area.”

“New Year’s Eve had witnessed huge crowds of people who had flocked to Dubai from several emirates to watch the fireworks up close, which required dispatching a number of traffic personnel to some of the most important areas where celebrations were taking place, including areas of Deira and Bur Dubai.

“This year, traffic arrangements were excellent as we got of the Burj Park smoothly and reached home within an hour,” said Rahim Shaikh, a resident in Deira.

The CID Department at Dubai Police also had a full safety and security arrangement plan for the celebration.

More than 750 police patrols and specialised field teams from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police were deployed during New Year’s eve.

At least 470 patrol cars, which included specialised field teams from the CID and women police, oversaw different areas where the festivities took place, ensuring the safety and security of revellers. In addition, 280 police patrols were dispatched to different locations.