Dubai authorities ensure success of New Year’s Eve events

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai authorities ensure success of New Year’s Eve events

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid meets New Year event’s security committee

  • Shaikh Mohammad, Shaikh Hamdan and other officialsat the Command Centre in Burj Khalifa, DubaiImage Credit: Dubai Media Office
  • More than 4,000 personnel, assigned by Dubai’s Events Security Committee, worked hard to ensure millions of reImage Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Police
Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sunday inspected the Downtown  Command Centre, where he met the task force teams of the Event’s Security Committee.

In a series of tweets, Shaikh Mohammad said, ”Today, I met the Event Security Committee's task force teams to thank them for the great job they have done in securing the New Year celebrations in Dubai.”

“One team of Dubai’s departments has proved successful in highlighting the UAE and Dubai as a secure, safe and stable global destination, especially when it comes to securing global events,” Shaikh Mohammad said in his Twitter account.

Shaikh Mohammad was accompanied by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

More than 4,000 personnel, assigned by Dubai’s Events Security Committee, worked hard to ensure millions of revellers had easy access to several areas and enjoyed the firework displays, which were fired from over 160 locations.

These staff included police, Civil Defence officers, RTA employees, ambulance services, and volunteers, to name a few.

On Sunday, Dubai Traffic Police said road closures and traffic diversions that took place during December 31 were completed successfully.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Traffic Police, said Dubai Police had implemented a comprehensive traffic plan that ensured convenience for people who had flocked to different celebration sites in Dubai.

“Traffic officers worked to make it a smooth experience for everyone by closing some of the roads and diverting traffic as they began to get jammed.”

Police patrols helped secure areas where pedestrians can cross safely to the Burj Khalifa area.”

“New Year’s Eve had witnessed huge crowds of people who had flocked to Dubai from several emirates to watch the fireworks up close, which required dispatching a number of traffic personnel to some of the most important areas where celebrations were taking place, including areas of Deira and Bur Dubai.

“This year, traffic arrangements were excellent as we got of the Burj Park smoothly and reached home within an hour,” said Rahim Shaikh, a resident in Deira.

The CID Department at Dubai Police also had a full safety and security arrangement plan for the celebration.

More than 750 police patrols and specialised field teams from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police were deployed during New Year’s eve.

At least 470 patrol cars, which included specialised field teams from the CID and women police, oversaw different areas where the festivities took place, ensuring the safety and security of revellers. In addition, 280 police patrols were dispatched to different locations.

Expand

Share your views.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGNBurj Khalifa

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Society

27 tonnes of waste from New Year’s Eve
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays