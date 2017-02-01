Direct booking of medical appointments through Smart Patient Portal

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has launched direct booking of medical appointments through its Smart Patient Portal on the sidelines of the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2017.

Available as a smartphone app on both Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store, the portal is a protected site where a user can access his/her medical records to view laboratory tests, radiology reports, documents, medicines, vaccinations, health problems, and allergies. In addition, the user can check or cancel his/her upcoming appointments as well as add it to his/her own calendar. The medical file also includes a special communication feature which enables the patient to approach other doctors in healthcare centres for opinions or queries.

The direct appointments service through the portal was launched as a first stage in outpatient clinics.

Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said: “The transition to smart services, the introduction of innovative solutions, and the use of modern technologies in medicine and healthcare ensure customers and dealers round-the-clock access to government services.”

Awad Bin Saghir Al Ketbi, Undersecretary in the ministry’s Support Services Sector, pointed out that the ministry plans to convert all its services to smart services.

Mubaraka Mubarak Ali Ebrahim, Director of the Ministry’s Health Information Systems, explained that users can register on the portal during their visit to a hospital or health care centre by providing their email address and the last four digits of their Emirates ID. An invitation will then be sent to the email address provided outlining the steps for completing registration.

The portal can be accessed by all patients registered at health care centres and hospitals. There are 3,468 users of the service and booking appointments is currently accessible on Wareed, the electronic health care information system available at 30 health care centres.