DHA to introduce new insurance billing system

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

DHA to introduce new insurance billing system

Move will ensure more transparency and clear pricing for each medical procedure

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Beginning 2017, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has introduced a new insurance billing system that will simplify the payment process and provide more transparency and clear pricing for each medical procedure leaving no room for excess payment or over-billing, said a top official.

Already, hospitals in the city have been asked to begin shadow billing, creating a parallel billing system under the new payment system to assess its utility.

By 2020, every health-care facility will seamlessly adopt the payment process. Payment by this new system will simplify the process, encourage administrative efficiency, and base payments on patient acuity and hospital resources rather than the length of stay.

Dr Haider Al Yousuf, Director of public health funding at DHA, told Gulf News: “The International Refined Diagnosis-Related Group (DRG) system is the gold standard in international payment models worldwide. It has been implemented under resolution 21 of 2016 in line with the third and last phase of the health insurance system. It heralds a change in the payment model. Usually, if a patient undergoes a particular surgery, the final bill varies widely from hospital to hospital. But now with DRG, there will be a fixed fee for every procedure.”

This means no hospital or health-care facility can ask patients to do extra or unnecessary investigations. Of course, with the insistence on quality, the way the system will work is to add a mark-up on quality. For instance, if a procedure costs Dh100 and if a hospital falls below a set standard, 10 per cent of the fee will be subtracted. For a higher quality service, there will be a mark-up of 10 per cent.

Dr Yousuf said the process of establishing quality will follow a complex and composite measuring system where the rate of readmissions and failures will be taken into account. “A large number of procedures and services have passed through our e-claim system and every hospital’s rate of readmission, and a variety of data are already present. There will be a complex system of establishing quality criteria. In addition to quality, the system will also be a medical inflation indicator that will track increases in cost for the medical sector in collaboration with the Dubai Statistics Centre, which will produce indicators of inflation particular to health.”

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Etisalat offers benefits to subscribers
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis