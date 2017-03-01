Debts of 25 families who lost bread-winners settled
Dubai: Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) has settled the debts of 25 families, whose bread-winners had passed away in 2016, with a total allocation of Dh6.17 million.
The development comes in line with the Year of Giving initiative and as part of the AMAF’s sustained bid to support underprivileged segments of society, including widows.
AMAF said the initiative is part of its commitment to enhancing the spirit of social solidarity, supporting families in dire need, and encouraging values of tolerance and social responsibility across the nation.
AMAF’s support included paying outstanding debts of the deceased husbands, settling bank debts of the deceased husbands or widows, and paying out other debts.
Khaled Al Thani, deputy secretary-general of AMAF, said: “In addition to the hardships that widows face in the absence of their deceased husbands and providers, they also deal with practical economic problems on the ground due to unpaid debts and other financial obligations. At AMAF, supporting such women and families in carrying on with their daily lives and dignity intact is a core part of our operations. We hope our efforts help in some way to alleviate their suffering.”
Zainab Jumaa Al Tamimi, deputy director of minors affairs at AMAF, pointed out that the initiative helped beneficiary families achieve social and financial stability and self-dependence after paying out the debts they had accumulated.
The debts were settled from AMAF’s zakat mandate, orphan support mandate from the government, and endowment mandate that is linked with the donor’s conditions.