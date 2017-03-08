Dar Al Ber hails Emirati women
Dubai: Khalfan Khalifa Al Mazroui, chairman of Dar Al Ber Society, has said the UAE leadership is fully aware of the critical role women can play in the process of development, adding that Emirati women are the key to making a positive change across the country.
In celebration of International Women’s Day, Dar Al Ber Society commended the initiatives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote women’s empowerment.
Al Mazroui said, “The exceptional achievements of UAE women, who are now holding top positions in all fields of life, have significantly boosted the advanced position of the country worldwide.”