Change doesn’t come overnight but it will, says a proud mother

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Change doesn’t come overnight but it will, says a proud mother

Students don’t see Nasser’s condition as a disability, teacher said

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Nasser Rashid Lootah, with his mother Maha. Nasser, who has Down Syndrome, goes to a mainstream school, Al Nokhbah Boys Model School for Basic Education, Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Eleven-year-old Nasser Rashid Lootah is a stickler for time. A fifth grader in Al Nokhbah Model School for Boys in Dubai, he dislikes being late for class.

Though Nasser has Down syndrome, a condition wherein an extra genetic material causes delays in his physical and mental abilities, he studies in a mainstream school that allows him to interact with other kids his age.

His company has led to other students to be more accepting.

“Because of Nasser, the pupils are becoming more accepting. They are now more aware of students with special needs. They don’t see his condition as a disability but see him like any other pupil,” Maitha Al Merri, Nasser’s English teacher, told Gulf News.

“Nasser is quiet in general but he is well loved by the children. They love playing and interacting with him,” she added.

Nasser likes to read, especially the Quran. And when he encounters difficulty, his classmates readily help.

He does computer, science and other classes just like everyone else. But his syllabus is custom-made based on his learning needs.

“In Nasser’s case, we give him customised lessons. As per our school policy, we make it a point to include him in the classes and activities so he doesn’t feel left out,” Bushra Al Shoomi, the school principal, said.

The idea to enrol Nasser in a mainstream school and not in a special education school came from Dr Shaikha Alia Al Qasimi, Director of the Persons with Disability Department at the Community Development Authority.

“This is the best decision we’ve taken so far,” said Maha, Nasser’s mother who is proud of her son. “This is the reason for my son’s milestones — the school and the teachers.”

Maha found out about her son’s condition two days after he was born through newborn screening. She then made it a point to go regularly to Dubai Hospital and Latifa Hospital for follow-ups for Nasser’s case. But when the Dubai Early Childhood Development Centre of CDA opened, Maha enlisted her son full-time.

Initially, Maha was clueless about how to deal with her son. She said the therapists at the centre guided her.

“For example, earlier, Nasser would always stick his tongue out, or he wouldn’t talk, or he would always run away from me. The centre taught me how to solve these issues specifically,” Maha said.

Early intervention is key

Had it not been for the early intervention Nasser got when he was younger, he wouldn’t have been able to do the things he’s doing.

“The most important phase is the child’s first six years. Earlier, Nasser couldn’t talk. Now he can. He’s very different from other kids of same age and condition,” Maha said.

Maha is vehement that parents must not keep their children at home if they notice any developmental delays. “I know parents who keep their kids isolated at home for one or two years because they feel ashamed that their children have a disability. I advise them to enrol their child in early intervention centres right away.”

It starts with feeling proud about your child, no matter what, said Maha. “Be patient. Helping your child grow and achieve growth milestones takes time. But you will see [the change] eventually. It took me four years to see that in my son,” Maha said. Change, she said, doesn’t come overnight. But it does come and when it does, it’s worth it.

“Nasser is a gift from God for my family. He changed my life and my family’s as well.”

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Three die in Kalba warehouse fire
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest