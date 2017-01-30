Case study: A workplace for working mums

Madhavi Ochani

Without women, the global economy would be 25 per cent smaller, according to a study by US-based Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Research by US-based Workforce magazine, found that the costs incurred when losing a female employee, particularly at the manager and higher levels, can be very high.

In a 2012 study by the Society for Human Resource Management, researchers estimated turnover costs – including the costs to off-board the departing employee, to find a replacement, transition costs and the costs from long-term disruption – to be between 100 and 300 per cent of the base salary of the replaced employee.

Companies can retain employees who become new mums quite easily, according to Madhavi Ochani, a Dubai-based homemaker.

She worked in Bengaluru, India, as a manager in an IT firm, and went back to work when her baby was five months old.

She said: “It was all made possible because my employer was wise enough to provide a wonderful facility called ‘Baby’s Day Out’, which was a room dedicated to a baby, the mother and the caretaker.”

The room had facilities like a fridge, microwave, toys, beds and chairs. The organisation also provided desktop computers in the room, so mothers could spend time with their babies while working.

Ochani said: “My son practically grew up there until he was two years old. I know that at least seven or eight other mums used the facility. For some, it was the only reason why they could return to work. Daycare is often expensive, and most prefer to be close to their child so that they have some peace of mind about his/her safety. They can check up on the baby every few hours and keep an eye on their nannies, too.”