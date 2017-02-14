Career exhibition, education show begin in Sharjah on Wednesday

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Career exhibition, education show begin in Sharjah on Wednesday

The events will run at Expo Centre Sharjah until Friday

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: The 19th edition of National Career Exhibition and the 13th International Education Show will kick off on Wednesday at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The events, held under the patronage of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will run until February 17.

The National Career Exhibition is hosting over 70 governmental and private entities, it was announced.

The exhibition attracts young Emirati graduates to offer them career and internship opportunities. This exhibition is being organised in collaboration with Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), with the support of the Directorate of Human Resources at Sharjah Government.

On the other hand, the International Education Show will host over 100 local, regional, and international educational institutions including universities, colleges, and higher education institutions.

This event will also witness the participation of technology, administration, art, aviation and language institutions.

Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and Chairman of Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) MEA Chapter, explained that both events provide a vital platform for bridging the gap between the offer of education sector and demand of the market. They will also play an active role in fostering human resources capacities in Sharjah and the UAE.

Al Midfa also stressed on the importance of organising both events simultaneously as it helps link the job market with the human capital assets. National Career Exhibition will open its doors from 10am until 8pm on Wednesday and from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday. Expo Centre Sharjah has designated 10am to 2pm on Thursday for ladies only.

Education show timings on Wednesday and Thursday are from 9am to 2pm and from 5pm to 9pm. As for Friday, they are from 4pm to 9pm.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Sharjah Book Authority to hire 30 Emiratis
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her