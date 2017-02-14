Career exhibition, education show begin in Sharjah on Wednesday

Sharjah: The 19th edition of National Career Exhibition and the 13th International Education Show will kick off on Wednesday at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The events, held under the patronage of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will run until February 17.

The National Career Exhibition is hosting over 70 governmental and private entities, it was announced.

The exhibition attracts young Emirati graduates to offer them career and internship opportunities. This exhibition is being organised in collaboration with Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), with the support of the Directorate of Human Resources at Sharjah Government.

On the other hand, the International Education Show will host over 100 local, regional, and international educational institutions including universities, colleges, and higher education institutions.

This event will also witness the participation of technology, administration, art, aviation and language institutions.

Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and Chairman of Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) MEA Chapter, explained that both events provide a vital platform for bridging the gap between the offer of education sector and demand of the market. They will also play an active role in fostering human resources capacities in Sharjah and the UAE.

Al Midfa also stressed on the importance of organising both events simultaneously as it helps link the job market with the human capital assets. National Career Exhibition will open its doors from 10am until 8pm on Wednesday and from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday. Expo Centre Sharjah has designated 10am to 2pm on Thursday for ladies only.

Education show timings on Wednesday and Thursday are from 9am to 2pm and from 5pm to 9pm. As for Friday, they are from 4pm to 9pm.