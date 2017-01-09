Car free day goes a long way to help environment

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Car free day goes a long way to help environment

Since its launch in 2010, Dubai Car Free Day has followed an impressive trajectory of progress showing commitment to environment
Gulf News
 

The Dubai Municipality’s annual Car Free Day has been marked for February 5 this year and the offsetting of carbon emissions as a result of thousands of car owners voluntarily ditching their cars for a greater cause will be converted into cash donation for charity. With this double impact, the authorities have taken one more step in expanding the scope of the event.

Since its launch in 2010, the Dubai Car Free Day has followed an impressive trajectory of progress as each year an increasing number of people and entities go car free for a day, providing proof of Dubai’s commitment to international environmental agreements, such as the UN Convention on Climate Change (Kyoto Protocol), which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Vehicle emissions are the main source of air pollutants, accounting for 15 to 20 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions worldwide. A 15-gallon fuel tank in a vehicle emits 140 kilos of carbon dioxide, and the annual emissions from a vehicle scale up to 4 tonnes, according to the Dubai Municipality. A 2015 World Health Organisation report revealed that the number of deaths attributed to diseases caused by air pollutants in Austria, Switzerland and France has exceeded 21,000 per year. This is more than the number of deaths caused by traffic accidents in these three countries, according to the report.

These statistics are not divorced from our actions, or decisions, regarding how frequently and how extensively we use our cars. As we slide in behind the steering wheel every day and head to wherever we wish, the question to ask of ourselves is, are we also helping the planet head anywhere good? The answer is not hard to arrive at. Remember this as we head to February 5.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    88%

  • Disagree

    13%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    75%0%0%25%

    In Agreement

    88%

    filed under

    GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

    tags

    Dubai
    follow this tag on MGNDubai
    Switzerland
    follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland
    France
    follow this tag on MGNFrance
    United Nations
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

    Related News

    Social media users mourn death of UAE diplomats

    01:01 pm

    5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

    Loading...

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

    Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

    Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

    Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

    Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

    Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

    Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

    Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

    Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

    Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

    5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

    5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

    UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

    UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

    Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

    Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

    Watch: Where your bags go after check-in

    Watch: Where your bags go after check-in