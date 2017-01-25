Burj Khalifa lights up in colours of Indian flag

Dubai: The tallest tower in the world lit up in the colours of the Indian flag on Wednesday ahead of India's 68th Republic Day and to mark the visit of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces to India.
The visual expression of the tri-colours underlined the solidarity of the UAE and its people with India, with which the nation shares strong cultural and trade ties. The display will also be held on India's Republic Day on Thursday.
The LED show will go on at 6:15pm, 7:15pm and 8:15pm on Wednesday and Thursday, with The Dubai Fountain performance complementing the grand illumination.
Day shot
Night shot
This year’s celebration is even more special with Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed attending the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi as chief guest. He is leading a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials and entrepreneurs to the country.