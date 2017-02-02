British Council launches new premises in Abu Dhabi

The British council has launched a new premises in the capital to cater for the growing demand of English classes among Abu Dhabi residents, namely children.

Abu Dhabi: The British Council is opening its new premises in the capital to cater to the growing demand for English classes among Abu Dhabi residents, especially children.

“In the last four years, we have seen a 40 per cent growth in numbers of children studying English with us,” said Amanda Ingram, English Language Services Director at the British Council.

Ingram said children as young as six years are attending classes as more parents seem to feel that learning English could create life-changing opportunities and give their children an early advantage in life.

“It can give them (children) an edge at school and ultimately give them a head start in getting into their university of choice and into excellent career paths,” said Ingram.

“Parents know their children’s future is full of opportunity and they want to equip them to make the most of it,” she added.

Ingram said the new purpose-built centre, which is located in Al Bateen area, not only provides the capacity required to cope with the growing demand, it is also designed to British Council teaching standards and creates an environment for conducive learning.

The classrooms are fitted with the latest interactive technology and the premises are designed to cater for special needs. The institute offers classes in General English, IELTS Preparation, Business English, Speaking with Confidence and summer programmes.

The new institute will officially be launched on Saturday, with an open day for the public and an opening ceremony.

The open day will offer a range of activities including taster lessons for adults, kids and teens, a parent workshop on how the council teaches English, an IELTS presentation and an opportunity to take a free level test. There will also be storytelling throughout the day and visitors will also have the chance to win free English courses.

Ingram said the reason she feels British Council has been successful in their teaching operation with young people is because parents recognise the institution as a teaching expert.

“We’ve been teaching English for more than 75 years, almost 40 years in the UAE, and with only the best qualified and most experienced teachers, they know we can build their child’s confidence,” said Ingram.

In the year ahead, the British Council is also organising a number of programmes as part the ‘UAE-UK 2017 Year of Creative Collaboration’. Some highlights from the 2017 programme include the UAE and UK Short Film Festival, the BBC Proms Dubai with BBC Symphony Orchestra and Craft Makers at Design Days Dubai.

The special collaboration between the UAE and the UK is to commemorate the long historical and cultural ties of friendship dating back centuries between the two countries.

Highlights of British Council open day

Location: British Council at Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: Saturday February 4, 9am to 4pm, Opening ceremony from 4pm to 6pm

9am–10am: Taster Lessons for Kids (who are new to English)

12 noon-1pm: Introduction to IELTS Workshop

2pm-3pm: Parents’ Workshop

3pm-4pm: Taster Lessons for Adults (with two years of English)