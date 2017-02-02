British Council launches new premises in Abu Dhabi

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

British Council launches new premises in Abu Dhabi

Growing demand for English classes in the capital led to the opening of purpose-built institute

Image Credit: British Council
The British council has launched a new premises in the capital to cater for the growing demand of English classes among Abu Dhabi residents, namely children.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The British Council is opening its new premises in the capital to cater to the growing demand for English classes among Abu Dhabi residents, especially children.

“In the last four years, we have seen a 40 per cent growth in numbers of children studying English with us,” said Amanda Ingram, English Language Services Director at the British Council.

Ingram said children as young as six years are attending classes as more parents seem to feel that learning English could create life-changing opportunities and give their children an early advantage in life.

“It can give them (children) an edge at school and ultimately give them a head start in getting into their university of choice and into excellent career paths,” said Ingram.

“Parents know their children’s future is full of opportunity and they want to equip them to make the most of it,” she added.

Ingram said the new purpose-built centre, which is located in Al Bateen area, not only provides the capacity required to cope with the growing demand, it is also designed to British Council teaching standards and creates an environment for conducive learning.

The classrooms are fitted with the latest interactive technology and the premises are designed to cater for special needs. The institute offers classes in General English, IELTS Preparation, Business English, Speaking with Confidence and summer programmes.

The new institute will officially be launched on Saturday, with an open day for the public and an opening ceremony.

The open day will offer a range of activities including taster lessons for adults, kids and teens, a parent workshop on how the council teaches English, an IELTS presentation and an opportunity to take a free level test. There will also be storytelling throughout the day and visitors will also have the chance to win free English courses.

Ingram said the reason she feels British Council has been successful in their teaching operation with young people is because parents recognise the institution as a teaching expert.

“We’ve been teaching English for more than 75 years, almost 40 years in the UAE, and with only the best qualified and most experienced teachers, they know we can build their child’s confidence,” said Ingram.

In the year ahead, the British Council is also organising a number of programmes as part the ‘UAE-UK 2017 Year of Creative Collaboration’. Some highlights from the 2017 programme include the UAE and UK Short Film Festival, the BBC Proms Dubai with BBC Symphony Orchestra and Craft Makers at Design Days Dubai.

The special collaboration between the UAE and the UK is to commemorate the long historical and cultural ties of friendship dating back centuries between the two countries.

 

Highlights of British Council open day

Location: British Council at Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: Saturday February 4, 9am to 4pm, Opening ceremony from 4pm to 6pm

9am–10am: Taster Lessons for Kids (who are new to English)

12 noon-1pm: Introduction to IELTS Workshop

2pm-3pm: Parents’ Workshop

3pm-4pm: Taster Lessons for Adults (with two years of English)

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Sharjah Light Festival off to a brilliant start
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa