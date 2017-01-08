Breakfast meet for 200 workers
Dubai: Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL) of Dubai Municipality recently organised a breakfast meeting with 200 workers, who included workers of the DCL and cleaning staff, as part of the department’s Year of Giving initiative.
The workers were served breakfast along with the director of DCL and heads of sections. The noble gesture of the department touched the hearts of the workers greatly as they expressed their gratitude, happiness and appreciation to Dubai Municipality, the civic body said in a press release.