Boy, 11, rescues two children trapped in Ajman building elevator

Civil Defence officials honour grade 5 student for bravery

  • Ajman civil defence honour child who rescued life of two children who were stuck in the elevatorImage Credit: Courtesy Ajman Police
  • 11-year-old Abdulla Mohammad Hussein Abu Zahra who was able to provide two children with help after they wereImage Credit: Courtesy: Family
Gulf News
 

Ajman: The Civil Defence on Wednesday honoured a 11-year-old boy for rescuing two children who were trapped in an elevator that got stuck on the fifth floor of a residential building in Ajman.

The boy, Abdullah Mohammad Hussain Abu Zahra, rescued the eight-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister after he heard their screams from the elevator of the building in Al Nuaimia area on February 21.

The Jordanian boy said when he heard the children screaming, he first thought they were playing but when they started crying, he reached the elevator and peeped through the door and found that they had been trapped inside.

“I found a boy and a girl, children of our new neighbour, trapped in the elevator and the boy’s face was visible through the lift door,” he told Gulf News on Wednesday.

Abdullah informed his mother about the incident and went back to the lift and tried to open the door with his hands but failed. Later, he went inside his house, brought a screwdriver and removed the screws of the door before pushing the door open.

“I was worried about the safety of the children. When I removed the screws of the door, it moved.”

The incident happened at 8pm and the watchman was sleeping. “I had knocked on his door but he did not answer,” said Abdullah, a grade 5 student of Rosary Private School in Sharjah.

“Then I called the Civil Defence and informed them that the elevator door was broken,” he said.

On Wednesday, a team of Ajman Civil Defence visited Abdullah in his school in Sharjah and honoured him in front of his classmates with gifts and a bravery certificate.

“I am happy about what I could do and I wish to become a police or Civil Defence officer,” he said.

Abdullah’s father is an art teacher at Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.

