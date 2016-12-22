Awqaf Foundation signs investment partnership
Dubai: The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (Amaf) in Dubai and the Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtour Foundation for Charity (Kahf) have signed an Awqaf investment partnership contract to build a residential commercial building. Revenues from the building will be allocated to the Umom Al Kheir Bank run by Amaf. Kahf will provide full funding for the project, estimated at Dh8 million.
Tayeb Abdul Rahman Al Rais, Secretary General of Amaf, and Abdul Salam Mahmoud Al Marzouki, General Director of Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtour Foundation for Charity, signed the partnership contract in the presence of Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founder of Kahf and prominent UAE philanthropist, as well as senior representatives of both organisations.
Al Rais said: “Through charitable endowments, Amaf routinely seeks to fulfil people’s needs while enhancing their standard of living.”
Al Marzouki stressed the importance of collaboration with government organisations and private entities in the fields of social services, health care, education, and humanitarian work while supporting those in need.