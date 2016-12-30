Animal groups hope for more action against abandoning of pets in 2017

Abu Dhabi: Animal welfare groups are hoping that the UAE’s commitment towards ensuring animal rights continues from 2016 into the New Year, starting with holding pet owners accountable for abandoning their pets on the streets.

The UAE issued a number of laws in 2016 aimed at protecting animals, including the outlawing of owning and buying exotic wildlife animals, and legislation that called for the protection of animals from abuse and neglect. Despite the positive actions of the UAE government, animal welfare groups say that abandoned pets is still an ever-growing problem with a high number of pets being left on their own by their owners.

“Responsibility for pet ownership should be strictly enforced to limit the dumping of unwanted pets on the street. Mandatory micro-chipping with

registration of the owner — similar to car registrations — is a vital step to hold owners responsible. Apart from causing the pets great harm and suffering, dumping of non-sterilised cats and dogs on the street will further enhance the overpopulation on the streets,” said Martina Hakim, head of Feline Friends.

“Secondly, a stronger working system that goes hand in hand with volunteer organisations as well as government institutions is necessary to work the streets of Abu Dhabi effectively. Misunderstandings, lack of communication and opposing interests and goals currently create a vacuum that does not solve the problem of cat/dog overpopulation and lack of education within our community,” she added.

Sarita Harding, who works with Animal Action UAE, said that creating a central database of registered pets could be one way of deterring and identifying pet owners who abandon their animals.

“There definitely needs to be some laws around the owning of pets and therefore abandonment, but having a central database of registered animals and checking ownership when individuals are leaving the country would go a long way to discouraging people from just dumping their pets as and when it suits them,” she said.

“Animal abuse laws definitely need to be enforced in 2017. Making examples of individuals will help educate people that it is not acceptable to neglect or abuse any living creature on this earth,” she added.

Dr Suan Aylott, founder of Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi, had a stark warning that the sight of abandoned pets on the streets often caused negative perceptions among visiting tourists, making it all the more important to tackle the issue.

“The image of stray, sick and unhealthy stray cats/dogs has been shown to have a negative impact on the choice of tourist destinations. The global annual spending on pet accessories in excess of $94 billion speaks volumes as to the number of animal-loving tourists.

“Although illegal, it is sadly the case where organisations like ourselves pick up animals that have simply been abandoned. We would like to spread the message that this is totally unacceptable,” she said.

“Furthermore, illegal breeders and pet shops often release the unwanted animals on the streets. Again, the law should prosecute those responsible. However, education is also paramount, regular notices need to be distributed through the media, social networking (sites), schools and mosques to ensure this malpractice does not occur in the future,” she added.