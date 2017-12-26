All ready for New Year’s Eve spectacle in Downtown Dubai

Dubai: More than 300 experts, including 100 rope access professionals, have been busy for the past five months preparing for what organisers are promising to be a spectacular show for the New Year’s Eve at Downtown Dubai.

‘Light Up 2018’ spectacle, a Guinness World Record attempt, for Dubai’s New Year’s Eve celebration brought together these experts to make arrangements for the show on December 31.

More than 7.7km of power cabling have been laid and over 25.3km of rope used for rigging the various elements that go into the display. The length of cable and rope used is equivalent to around 40 Burj Khalifas stacked together.

‘Light Up 2018’ Downtown Dubai promises to be a dazzling experience that integrates music, visuals and the performance of The Dubai Fountain in a brilliantly choreographed show. As part of the preparation, several milestones have been reached by Emaar including the installation of the highest searchlight, while the entire length of the network and signal cabling that traverses Downtown Dubai is more than 21km long.

Adding to the pride of the country, the entire show is choreographed to music by the UAE’s Dhabiwood Studios. More than 80 musicians from the UAE have come together for the musical composition that was recorded in studios in Dubai and Cairo.

Emaar has been working with government authorities to ensure the seamless conduct of the event that celebrates the UAE’s achievements and pays tribute to the founding father of the nation, the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to mark the ‘Year of Zayed’ in 2018.

The ‘Light Up 2018’ celebrations will kick off at 5pm starting with The Dubai Fountain shows and live DJ, and continue till 1am.

The public is urged to be at the venue before 6pm. The event will be broadcast live on televisions globally and beamed on big screens in Downtown Dubai. The experience can be watched online at www.mydubainewyear.com

What: ‘Light Up 2018’ Downtown Dubai

When: December 31, 2017

Where: Downtown Dubai