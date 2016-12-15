Mobile
Al Maryah Island announces New Year’s Eve spectacle

Emirati star Hussain Al Jasmi, Egyptian pop icon Mohammad Hamaki and Palestinian sensation Mohammad Assaf to perform

Gulf News
 

ABU DHABI: Al Maryah Island is partnering with Platinum Records to usher in 2017 with a star-studded musical spectacle.

Visitors will be entertained by Emirati star Hussain Al Jasmi, Egyptian pop icon Mohammad Hamaki, and Palestinian singing sensation Mohammad Assaf, as they perform live on the waterfront Promenade at Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s business and lifestyle destination.

Award-winning singer Hussain Al Jasmi, famous for his hits ‘Bawada’ak’ and ‘Wallah Mayiswa’, and 2013 X-Factor Arabiya judge, is one of the most famous artists to come out of the UAE and his performances are renowned for being full of emotion and pride for his home country. His show is guaranteed to give the audience a unique, once-in-a-lifetime evening.

Much-loved Egyptian pop icon Mohammad Hamaki will treat visitors to an unforgettable performance, packed with songs of his ten years as a performer as well as tracks from his latest hit album, ‘Omroh Ma Yegheib’.

Mohammad Assaf stunned the judges with his astonishing voice at the 2015 Arab Idol, which he went on to win. The 27-year-old ‘Nightingale of Palestine’ is universally loved for his passionate performances and is set to bring a poignant magic to the special evening.

Ali Eid AlMheiri, executive director, Mubadala Real Estate and Infrastructure, said, “Following the success of our New Year’s Eve celebrations last year, we are delighted to partner with Platinum Records for this year’s event on Al Maryah Island, which promises to set 2017 off to an unforgettable start. We are looking forward to continuing our collaboration into 2017 and beyond to bring many more exciting events to the capital.”

