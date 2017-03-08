Al Gurg Charity Foundation to launch 18 projects

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Al Gurg Charity Foundation to launch 18 projects

Education support for orphans and poor children, food aid and other charity projects to mark Year of Giving

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Eisa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation has announced the launch of 18 charity projects as part of the Year of Giving initiative, in line with the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Raja Eisa Saleh Al Gurg, managing director of the foundation, said, “We support charity foundations in achieving their goals, and all our projects are self-funded. Our biggest priorities are supporting less fortunate students and orphans, as well as offering scholarships. We provide over 60,000 iftar meals during Ramadan and we are also planning to construct and sponsor a specialist department in one of the hospitals in Dubai.”

The foundation focuses on enabling less privileged children to continue their education by offering schoolbags with basic stationery supplies, as well as scholarships to orphans and talented students from low-income families. In addition, it provides support to a number of Quran learning centres in the country to assist in the dissemination of Islamic culture and instill religion in the hearts of the new generation. The foundation currently runs five mosques and is preparing to build the sixth, in collaboration with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai.

The foundation also supports individuals with disabilities, through annual donations to a number of specialised rehabilitation and training centres, such as Dubai Autism Centre and Al Noor Training Centre for Children with Special Needs. The foundation also provides Haj grants to some of Al Gurg Group employees, as well as to those with special needs and their families.

As part of this year’s initiatives, the foundation will organise an event on Mother’s Day at a home for the elderly in Sharjah to bring happiness and joy to resident mothers, as well as to provide support and care for the elderly at the centre.

The foundation is also directing their efforts in the fight against poverty by distributing “Meer” cards to 2,500 families with limited income before Ramadan to buy food and essentials, and 2,600 coupons towards the end of Ramadan for families to buy Eid clothes in different emirates. In addition, a new project aims to relieve the burden of indebted convicts of financial cases.

Dr Al Gurg also confirmed that the foundation is planning to participate in the Emirates Food Bank initiative by providing meals inside and outside the country through collaborations with a network of local and international humanitarian foundations and charities. The foundation is currently distributing food and clothes to poor families in remote areas in the UAE in collaboration with the Tarahom Charity Foundation in Dubai.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
ramadan
follow this tag on MGNramadan
Eid
follow this tag on MGNEid
Ramadan
follow this tag on MGNRamadan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
ramadan
follow this tag on MGN
Eid
follow this tag on MGN
Ramadan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Dubai recreates the spirit of Holi
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media