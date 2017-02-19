Ajman Police distributes winter clothes to workers
Ajman: Officers from Ajman Police surprised various low-income workers around the emirate with winter clothes.
Ajman Police said the move was part of the ‘Winter Clothing’ initiative, which is launched every year by their police’s community department.
Colonel Ali Jaber Al Shamsi, Director of Ajman Police Stations, said that police officers from the community department distributed bags containing winter clothes to different segments of low-income workers, to ensure they are kept warm during the season.
The workers who received the clothing expressed their joy and thanked the officers for carrying out a kind and thoughtful initiative, Ajman Police said.
Ajman Police said the gesture comes in line with the Year of Giving and achieved the Ministry of Interior’s strategy in enhancing the public’s satisfaction in the services provided to them.