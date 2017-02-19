Ajman Police distributes winter clothes to workers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ajman Police distributes winter clothes to workers

The move is part of their annual Winter Clothing initiative

  • Officers from Ajman Police surprised various low-income workers around the emirate with winter clothes.Image Credit: COURTESY AJMAN POLICE
  • Officers from Ajman Police surprised various low-income workers around the emirate with winter clothes.Image Credit: COURTESY AJMAN POLICE
Gulf News
 

Ajman: Officers from Ajman Police surprised various low-income workers around the emirate with winter clothes.

Ajman Police said the move was part of the ‘Winter Clothing’ initiative, which is launched every year by their police’s community department.

Colonel Ali Jaber Al Shamsi, Director of Ajman Police Stations, said that police officers from the community department distributed bags containing winter clothes to different segments of low-income workers, to ensure they are kept warm during the season.

The workers who received the clothing expressed their joy and thanked the officers for carrying out a kind and thoughtful initiative, Ajman Police said.

Ajman Police said the gesture comes in line with the Year of Giving and achieved the Ministry of Interior’s strategy in enhancing the public’s satisfaction in the services provided to them.

More from Society

tags from this story

Ajman
follow this tag on MGNAjman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Ajman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

CEO of International Humanitarian City named
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused