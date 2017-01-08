Advanced heart procedure saves mother of two in UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Advanced heart procedure saves mother of two in UAE

The technique involved entering through a vein in the patient’s leg to treat multiple holes in the heart

Image Credit:
NMCDr. Sanjay Rajdev
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: An advanced heart procedure in the UAE has given a mother, who suffered chronic shortness of breath, a new lease of life without going through a traditional open-heart surgery.

The 38-year-old mother of two children was diagnosed with multiple holes in the heart by a UAE-based doctor who chose to treat her with an innovative technique to treat her condition.

Dr Sanjay Rajdev, Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said the condition known as ‘fenestrated atrial septal defect with inter-atrial septal aneurysm’, usually warrants heart surgery, but it can be a worrying procedure for a patient, and requires substantial recovery time.

So instead, Dr Rajdev was able to close both holes by entering a tiny device through a vein in the patient’s leg and attaching tiny, umbrella-like stents to the holes, blocking them up.

The operation, known in the medical world as Atrial Septal Defect Device Closure (ASD), involves umbrella-shaped devices, called ‘amplatzer septal occludes’ (ASOs) being inserted into the hole, and then expanded to seal the hole.

Dr Rajdev and his team successfully closed the two holes by overlapping the umbrella-shaped devices. The mother suffered no complications post-procedure and was discharged after just two days.

Commenting on the treatment, Dr Rajdev said an open-heart surgery would have left a large scar on the patient’s chest. “I could see the pain and misery she felt when I suggested the idea of a major open-heart surgery and the thought of a large scar. I am very pleased that I was able to diagnose, and treat her condition in a way which left no scarring.”

The patient, who did not want to be named, said she was thankful because she had been looking for a diagnosis for her breathing troubles for six months. “After suffering for six months, I was able to find relief. I thank God every day for guiding me, since very few health care facilities have the necessary expertise for such complex ASD closures.”

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Social media users mourn death of UAE diplomats
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish