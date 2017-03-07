Mobile
Adnoc opens fifth Xpress station

Bab Al Sharq station in Mohammed Bin Zayed City starts operation

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Adnoc Distribution announced the opening of Bab Al Sharq Xpress station in Mohammad Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi.

This is part of phase one of its plan to open 10 such stations to service the most congested areas of the city and its suburbs, an Adnoc press release said on Tuesday.

The Bab Al Sharq station offers Special 95 and E-plus 91 in line with the findings of the company’s survey that showed most customers in the area favour these two fuel types.

Adnoc Xpress stations have a longitudinal ground plan featuring one island with either two or three dispensers that offer only two fuel varieties. Stations with two dispensers span an area of 600 square metres, and those with three dispensers cover an area of 800 square metres.

Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Adnoc Distribution, said: “At Adnoc Distribution, we consider it our top priority to bring our wide range of high-quality products and services closer to our customers. As part of this effort, we seek ways to enhance the customer experience and make the refuelling process easier and more convenient for everyone. Our new Adnoc Xpress network epitomises our organisational and operational values of flexibility, innovation, efficiency, and service excellence.”

With the opening of Bab Al Sharq station, the Adnoc Xpress network now offers customers five convenient locations. Phase one of the expansion, scheduled for completion this month, will see the addition of five more stations in Mohammad Bin Zayed City, Shakhbout City, Khalifa City, as well as Delma Street and Al Falah Street in Abu Dhabi.

Khalifa City
follow this tag on MGNKhalifa City
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi National Oil Company

