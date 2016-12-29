Abu Dhabi Police inaugurates sand patrols
ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Police has inaugurated sand patrols which will be deployed in the desert and sandy areas to provide security to tourists, foreigners, and visitors undertaking safaris or camping there.
Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police, inaugurated a sand patrol during the Dhafra
Festival in the Western Region. The patrol is equipped with an up-to-date communication system to identify locations and tackle any eventuality in areas inhabited by wildlife.
Major General Al Sharifi was accompanied by senior police officers in the Western Region, as they reviewed the festival, the participating police patrols, particularly the village created under the theme, "We are all police."
They also reviewed smart patrols and the plans by the police to secure the events of the festival.
Inspired by an authentic Bedouin spirit, Al Dhafra Festival 2016 is dedicated to the protection of environmental and historical heritage, and the reinforcement of the bond between the past and the present of the Emirati citizens.