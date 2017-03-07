A night to celebrate everything Canadian

Dubai: Hundreds of Canadians in the UAE took part in celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of the country’s confederation hosted by the Canadian Consulate in Dubai late on Monday.

Dr Rashid Ahmad Bin Fahd, Minister of State, joined the reception that celebrated all that it means to be Canadian.

The celebration was an opportunity to engage and inspire Canadians in their communities and to celebrate their shared values, achievements and place in the world. The main themes of the 150th anniversary of Confederation are: diversity and inclusion, reconciliation with Indigenous people, the youth, and environment.

“These values resonate here in the UAE, and contribute to strengthening our economic, social, cultural, and people-to-people ties,” said Masud Hussain, Canada Ambassador to the UAE.

“Recent bilateral ministerial visits, strong trade and investment ties and alignment on regional and global issues fuel the expansion of cooperation between our two countries.”

“Tonight is a proud moment when we reflect upon the Canada that we have built together, when we look back at the achievement of having built an open Canada, and a prosperous Canada, where there is a place for everyone and where everyone can reach his or her full potential,” stated Emmanuel Kamarianakis, Canada’s Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

“I would like to invite the over 40,000 Canadians living in the UAE to join us in this moment of celebration- to celebrate not only Canada’s 150th anniversary, but also Canada’s contribution to this remarkable country,” Kamarianakis added.

The event featured Canadian artists Fathima Muhiuddin, an established painter and graffiti artist, Hisham Mustafa, a drone videographer, Dale Nicholas, a distinguished music producer and pianist, and Kellie-Anne Poirier, Dubai-based contestant on Canada’s La Voix Junior (The Voice Kids). The evening included a menu using outstanding Canadian ingredients, such as sockeye salmon from British Columbia, lamb from Alberta, braised beef from Ontario, veal and maple syrup from Quebec, and oysters and mussels from Prince Edward Island.