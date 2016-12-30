800 truck drivers fined for flouting rules
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police fined 800 truck drivers for violating traffic rules and driving during foggy conditions and low visibility.
The fines were issued as part of an awareness campaign on the Abu Dhabi-Ghweifat Road held by the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the General Directorate of Central Operations in Abu Dhabi Police.
The police also urged them to pull over on the right shoulder of the road when feeling tired or sleepy and getting some rest.
Abu Dhabi Police said that it will step up its traffic campaign on all roads and urge truck drivers to understand the dangers of driving trucks in foggy conditions, carrying excess load and not complying with speed limits, and also urge them to also fasten seat belts, ensure safety of tyres and avoid talking on the phone while driving.