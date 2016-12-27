750 patrols to ensure smooth New Year celebration

Dubai Police traffic patrols in upmarket areas like Downtown Dubai include Lamborghini and Ferrari cars.

Dubai: Around 750 police patrols and specialised field teams from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police will be deployed across the city during New Year’s Eve to ensure the celebration goes smoothly, Dubai Police announced on Tuesday.

A full safety and security arrangement plan was finalised by the CID Department at Dubai Police for the celebration, which will take place on December 31.

At least 470 patrol cars, which include specialised field teams from the CID and women police, will be overseeing different areas where the festivities have been planned and ensuring the safety and security of revellers.

The rest will be 280 police patrols stationed in different areas.

The CID Department confirmed that certain teams from the Dubai Police Tourism Department will also be present at tourist camps on the day of the celebration.

Dubai Police urged members of the public to call the non-emergency number 901 in case they have any inquiries or suggestions and to call 999 in case of any emergency. Police stations will be open to offer all kinds of security services to the public.

They also urged residents and citizens to take advantage of the Dubai Police app to report any minor accidents and to abide by safety rules in crowded areas.

Meanwhile, the Dubai’s Events Security Committee (ESC), last week, said they have also finalised a comprehensive security plan for the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The plan takes into consideration all potential issues, including traffic congestion, which remains one of the biggest challenges on that night.

In a recent meeting for the committee, Brigadier Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Head of the Event Security Committee and deputy director of the Department of Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, said, “The final plan includes a guide to how people can reach the festivities, different public transport they can use and their locations, the roads they can take to reach the events, in addition to the services which will be offered to them, like first aid services.”