545 students graduate from American University of Sharjah

Sultan highlights strategic research plan and new programmes

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: American University of Sharjah graduates have an excellent reputation among employers in the region and beyond, which testifies to the university’s excellence and strength, said His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who is also the President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), at the AUS Fall 2016 graduation ceremony held on Thursday at the University City Hall, Sharjah.

A total of 545 undergraduate and graduate students were conferred degrees during the ceremony.

Congratulating the students, Dr Shaikh Sultan in his opening speech said, “You are standing here today for a well-deserved honour, and your graduation from AUS will support the development of your future careers. I must also congratulate your families and faculty members for the support they gave towards your achievements.”

Dr Shaikh Sultan also shared the big strides made by the university in education and research as well as the expansion of its doctoral programmes. “The university has prepared a strategic research plan, which will make AUS known as a top research university in the Arab World within five years. However, in doing so, the quality of the undergraduate programmes will still continue to become better,” said Dr Shaikh Sultan.

“I am glad to inform you that both the doctoral programme in engineering systems management and the master’s degree programme in biomedical engineering have recently undergone ministry review for accreditation and are expected to be launched during the next academic year,” he added.

Sharjah
