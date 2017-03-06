Mobile
5,000 attend family fun fair

Communities come together to support Al Noor-Samsung family fun fair

Gulf News
 

Dubai: More than 5,000 people from across the UAE attended the Al Noor-Samsung Hope for Children Family Fun Fair 2017, which recently took place at Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities in Al Barsha one. The event included entertainment for all age groups, from a kids village and raffle draw, to a CSR football tournament and a garage sale. “Through the program, we have the opportunity to continue our commitment to create new possibilities for children to pursue their interests and have a successful future,” said Marco Vocale, Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Gulf Electronics.

